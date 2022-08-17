Bhandari Hosier Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.41 crore, up 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.41 crore in June 2022 up 7.75% from Rs. 43.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2021.

Bhandari Hosier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Bhandari Hosier shares closed at 5.90 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and 96.67% over the last 12 months.