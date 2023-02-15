Bhandari Hosier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore in December 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 68.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 41.45% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.