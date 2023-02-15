Bhandari Hosier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore in December 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 68.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 41.45% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 12.29% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

Bhandari Hosier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Bhandari Hosier shares closed at 5.10 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.