    Bhakti Gems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 164.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

    Bhakti Gems shares closed at 16.45 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.86% returns over the last 6 months and 17.50% over the last 12 months.

    Bhakti Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1716.7020.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1716.7020.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3812.7015.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.003.415.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.10-0.09
    Depreciation--0.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.220.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.28-0.23
    Other Income----0.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.280.14
    Interest0.130.07-0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.200.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.200.17
    Tax0.060.050.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.150.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.150.15
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.150.15
    Diluted EPS0.180.150.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.150.15
    Diluted EPS0.180.150.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

