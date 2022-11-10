Bhakti Gems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore, up 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 20.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 164.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 16.45 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.86% returns over the last 6 months and 17.50% over the last 12 months.