Bhakti Gems Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, down 22.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in March 2023 down 22.33% from Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 31.66% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 17.92% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Bhakti Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 13.21 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.28% returns over the last 6 months and -12.05% over the last 12 months.