Bhakti Gems Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore, down 36.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore in March 2022 down 36.28% from Rs. 47.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 126.52% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 up 148.4% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2021.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 19.10 on April 22, 2022 (BSE)