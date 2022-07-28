Bhakti Gems Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore, up 66.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore in June 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 40.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 107.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 16.75 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)