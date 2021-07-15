Bhakti Gems Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 489.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in June 2021 up 489.52% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 62.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 65.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020.

Bhakti Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2020.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 20.70 on July 14, 2021 (BSE)