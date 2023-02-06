Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore in December 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Read More