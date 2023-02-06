English
    Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore in December 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Bhakti Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.6423.1727.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.6423.1727.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.2926.3837.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.15-4.00-10.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.10
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.310.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.37-0.08
    Other Income----0.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.370.31
    Interest0.210.130.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.240.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.240.14
    Tax0.110.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.180.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.180.14
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.180.11
    Diluted EPS0.130.180.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.180.11
    Diluted EPS0.130.180.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited