you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore, up 32.68% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore in December 2021 up 32.68% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 93.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 88.26% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

Bhakti Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2020.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 35.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations27.3520.2720.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.3520.2720.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.02--
Purchase of Traded Goods37.8815.1316.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.615.121.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.10-0.090.09
Depreciation----0.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.330.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.232.64
Other Income0.390.37--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.142.64
Interest0.16-0.030.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.172.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.140.172.60
Tax--0.020.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.152.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.152.08
Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.152.07
Diluted EPS0.110.152.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.152.07
Diluted EPS0.110.152.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bhakti Gems #Bhakti Gems and Jewellery #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:44 am

