Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore, up 32.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.35 crore in December 2021 up 32.68% from Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 93.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 88.26% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

Bhakti Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2020.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 35.55 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)