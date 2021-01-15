MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 11:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhakti Gems and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in December 2020 up 36.15% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020 up 321.01% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 271.83% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

Close

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 56.20 on January 14, 2021 (BSE)

Bhakti Gems and Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.615.7515.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.615.7515.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods16.485.2316.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.35-0.07-1.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.100.09
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.020.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.640.470.69
Other Income----0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.640.470.71
Interest0.04--0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.600.470.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.600.470.71
Tax0.520.120.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.080.350.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.080.350.49
Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.350.49
Diluted EPS2.070.350.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.070.350.49
Diluted EPS2.070.350.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhakti Gems #Bhakti Gems and Jewellery #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 15, 2021 11:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.