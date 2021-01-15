Bhakti Gems Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in December 2020 up 36.15% from Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2020 up 321.01% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 271.83% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Bhakti Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

Bhakti Gems shares closed at 56.20 on January 14, 2021 (BSE)