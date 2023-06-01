Bhagyashree Lea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 187.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 187.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 262.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Bhagyashree Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

