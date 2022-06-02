Bhagyashree Lea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 37.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 37.02% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 122.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Bhagyashree Lea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Bhagyashree Lea shares closed at 29.65 on November 05, 2018 (BSE)