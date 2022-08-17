 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagyashree Lea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 47.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 47.13% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Bhagyashree Lea shares closed at 29.65 on November 05, 2018 (BSE)

Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.05 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.05 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 -- 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.03 0.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.03 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.03 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.03 0.00
Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.50 3.50 3.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.06 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.06 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.06 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.06 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bhagyashree Lea #Bhagyashree Leasing &amp; Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
Aug 17, 2022
