Bhagyashree Lea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 77.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 77.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 266.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.