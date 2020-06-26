App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhagyanagar Pro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 22.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in March 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2020 down 22.62% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2020 down 24.91% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2019.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 20.65 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.40% over the last 12 months.

Bhagyanagar Properties
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.660.183.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.660.183.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.250.170.21
Depreciation0.030.030.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.480.370.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.90-0.392.46
Other Income0.062.100.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.961.712.64
Interest0.090.500.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.871.202.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.871.202.58
Tax-0.680.11-0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.551.103.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.551.103.30
Equity Share Capital6.406.406.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.800.341.03
Diluted EPS0.800.341.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.800.341.03
Diluted EPS0.800.341.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:45 am

tags #Bhagyanagar Pro #Bhagyanagar Properties #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

