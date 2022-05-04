Bhagyanagar Pro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in March 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 7.91% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.20 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.12% returns over the last 6 months and 47.79% over the last 12 months.