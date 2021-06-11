Bhagyanagar Pro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2021 down 55.58% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021 down 55.32% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021 down 31.19% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2020.

Bhagyanagar Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2020.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 28.35 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.34% returns over the last 6 months and 40.69% over the last 12 months.