Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.78 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar India are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.78 crore in March 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 148.88 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 up 21.96% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021 up 593.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.
Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 55.30 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.59% returns over the last 6 months and 281.38% over the last 12 months.
|Bhagyanagar India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.78
|167.36
|148.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.78
|167.36
|148.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.92
|146.72
|134.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.62
|9.68
|6.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.19
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.91
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.43
|6.67
|6.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|2.19
|-1.05
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.59
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|2.79
|-0.36
|Interest
|2.04
|1.61
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.35
|1.18
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.35
|1.18
|-1.40
|Tax
|1.21
|0.20
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.86
|0.98
|-1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.86
|0.98
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.31
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.31
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.31
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.31
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited