Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.78 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.78 crore in March 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 148.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021 up 21.96% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021 up 593.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 55.30 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.59% returns over the last 6 months and 281.38% over the last 12 months.