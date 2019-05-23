Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.53 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.53 crore in March 2019 up 22.78% from Rs. 122.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019 down 86.83% from Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2019 down 57.06% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2018.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2018.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 28.50 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -31.33% over the last 12 months.