Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.23 crore, up 61.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.23 crore in June 2022 up 61.25% from Rs. 194.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 55.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022 down 10% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 43.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.62% returns over the last 6 months and -11.37% over the last 12 months.