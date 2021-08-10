Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 194.87 crore, up 220.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.87 crore in June 2021 up 220.22% from Rs. 60.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021 up 790.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2021 up 107.92% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2020.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 49.00 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.91% returns over the last 6 months and 191.67% over the last 12 months.