Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore, up 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.94 crore in December 2022 up 5.05% from Rs. 279.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2022 up 313.48% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2022 up 74.2% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2021.