Bhagyanagar Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.80 crore, up 22.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.80 crore in December 2018 up 22.24% from Rs. 119.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2018 down 16.22% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2018 up 31.86% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2017.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2017.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 30.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.