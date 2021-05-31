Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.57 crore, up 77.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.57 crore in March 2021 up 77.06% from Rs. 166.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021 up 149.28% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2021 up 367.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 55.30 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.59% returns over the last 6 months and 281.38% over the last 12 months.