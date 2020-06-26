Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 166.94 crore, up 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.94 crore in March 2020 up 10.67% from Rs. 150.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 226.11% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020 down 75.93% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 18.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.34% over the last 12 months.