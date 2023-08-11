English
    Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore, down 16.4% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore in June 2023 down 16.4% from Rs. 414.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2023 up 6165.99% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.14 crore in June 2023 up 730.07% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2022.

    Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 70.58 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and 67.05% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagyanagar India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.27663.17414.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.27663.17414.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials290.43632.08379.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.71-7.428.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.993.962.42
    Depreciation1.481.581.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6719.8617.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9813.104.45
    Other Income42.680.630.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6613.744.49
    Interest3.415.443.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.258.290.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.258.290.95
    Tax6.242.500.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.015.800.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.015.800.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.015.800.61
    Equity Share Capital6.406.406.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.881.810.19
    Diluted EPS11.881.810.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.881.810.19
    Diluted EPS11.881.810.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

