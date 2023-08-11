Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore, down 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.27 crore in June 2023 down 16.4% from Rs. 414.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2023 up 6165.99% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.14 crore in June 2023 up 730.07% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2022.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 70.58 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and 67.05% over the last 12 months.