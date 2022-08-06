Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.18 crore in June 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 326.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 73.16% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2022 down 21.8% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 44.10 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.77% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.