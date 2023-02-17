Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.25 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 377.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.33% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.