Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.25 crore, up 13.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.25 crore in December 2022 up 13.9% from Rs. 377.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2022 up 38.88% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2022 up 35.33% from Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 48.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.