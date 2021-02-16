Bhagyanagar Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore, up 43.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore in December 2020 up 43.15% from Rs. 159.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 up 79.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2020 up 4.11% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2019.

Bhagyanagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Bhagyanagar Ind shares closed at 33.55 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.06% returns over the last 6 months and 70.30% over the last 12 months.