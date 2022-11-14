Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 55.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 35.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.19
|0.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.19
|0.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.03
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.63
|-0.42
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.56
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.74
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.74
|-0.50
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.69
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.69
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-2.99
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-2.99
|-1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-2.99
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-2.99
|-1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited