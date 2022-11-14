 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 55.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 35.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

Bhagwati Oxygen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.19 0.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.19 0.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.03 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.00 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.09
Depreciation 0.42 0.42 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.27 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.63 -0.42
Other Income 0.42 0.07 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.56 -0.33
Interest 0.19 0.18 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 -0.74 -0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 -0.74 -0.50
Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 -0.69 -0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 -0.69 -0.46
Equity Share Capital 2.31 2.31 2.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -2.99 -1.97
Diluted EPS -1.27 -2.99 -1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -2.99 -1.97
Diluted EPS -1.27 -2.99 -1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bhagwati Oxygen #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm