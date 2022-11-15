Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 55.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 35.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.