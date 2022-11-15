English
    Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 55.71% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 55.71% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 35.76% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.190.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.190.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.030.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.00-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.09
    Depreciation0.420.420.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.270.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.63-0.42
    Other Income0.420.070.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.56-0.33
    Interest0.190.180.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.74-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.74-0.50
    Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.29-0.69-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.29-0.69-0.46
    Equity Share Capital2.312.312.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-2.99-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.27-2.99-1.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-2.99-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.27-2.99-1.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm