Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 1589.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 1589.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022 down 1% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 42.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)