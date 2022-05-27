Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 1589.74% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 1589.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022 down 1% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 42.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.15
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.15
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.06
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.10
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.45
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.30
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.79
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.15
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.65
|-0.81
|Interest
|0.14
|0.22
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-0.87
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-0.87
|-0.95
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|-0.82
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|-0.82
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-3.54
|-3.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-3.54
|-3.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-3.54
|-3.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-3.54
|-3.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
