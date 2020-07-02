Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 97.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 97.68% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 123.09% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 265.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 9.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)