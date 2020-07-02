Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 97.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 97.68% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 123.09% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 265.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 9.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.88
|1.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.88
|1.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.26
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.22
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.66
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-0.55
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.17
|1.67
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|1.12
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.99
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.97
|0.99
|-0.44
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|0.86
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|0.86
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|3.74
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|3.74
|-1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|3.74
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|3.74
|-1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am