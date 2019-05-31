Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 49.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in March 2019 down 49.41% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 549.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 60.34% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 13.97 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -58.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|2.30
|2.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|2.30
|2.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.11
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.09
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|0.26
|0.56
|0.58
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.25
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.61
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.18
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.28
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.46
|0.11
|Interest
|0.21
|0.22
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.24
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.24
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.23
|-0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.23
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|0.99
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|0.99
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|0.99
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|0.99
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited