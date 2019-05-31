Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 49.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in March 2019 down 49.41% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 549.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 60.34% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 13.97 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.03% returns over the last 6 months and -58.30% over the last 12 months.