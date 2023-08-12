Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 66.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 66.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 43.76% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.26 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.