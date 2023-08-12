English
    Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 66.63% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 66.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 43.76% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 37.26 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.080.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.080.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.060.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.160.09
    Depreciation0.410.410.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.460.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-1.01-0.63
    Other Income0.000.480.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.89-0.53-0.56
    Interest0.160.170.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-0.71-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.05-0.71-0.74
    Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-0.66-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-0.66-0.69
    Equity Share Capital2.312.312.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.30-2.84-2.99
    Diluted EPS-4.30-2.84-2.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.30-2.84-2.99
    Diluted EPS-4.30-2.84-2.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhagwati Oxygen #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

