Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 18.01% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 down 4% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 46.50 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)