Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.