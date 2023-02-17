 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Bhagwati Oxygen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.29 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.29 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 0.10 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.02 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.10
Depreciation 0.41 0.42 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.25 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 -0.57 -0.79
Other Income 0.06 0.42 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.15 -0.65
Interest 0.19 0.19 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.83 -0.34 -0.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.83 -0.34 -0.87
Tax -0.05 -0.05 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 -0.29 -0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.78 -0.29 -0.82
Equity Share Capital 2.31 2.31 2.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -1.27 -3.54
Diluted EPS -3.37 -1.27 -3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -1.27 -3.54
Diluted EPS -3.37 -1.27 -3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited