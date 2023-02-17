Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 43.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|0.29
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|0.29
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.10
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.42
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.28
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.57
|-0.79
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.42
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.15
|-0.65
|Interest
|0.19
|0.19
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.34
|-0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|-0.34
|-0.87
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-0.29
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.27
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.27
|-3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.27
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.27
|-3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited