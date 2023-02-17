English
    Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 43.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.290.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.290.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.100.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.020.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.10
    Depreciation0.410.420.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.280.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-0.57-0.79
    Other Income0.060.420.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.15-0.65
    Interest0.190.190.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.83-0.34-0.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.83-0.34-0.87
    Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.78-0.29-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.78-0.29-0.82
    Equity Share Capital2.312.312.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.37-1.27-3.54
    Diluted EPS-3.37-1.27-3.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.37-1.27-3.54
    Diluted EPS-3.37-1.27-3.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm