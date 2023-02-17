Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 8.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 8.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 43.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.84% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.