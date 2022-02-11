Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 127.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 127.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 up 9.15% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 64.95 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)