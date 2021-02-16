Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 92.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 92.64% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 204.24% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 down 122.15% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 14.30 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and 97.79% over the last 12 months.