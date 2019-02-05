Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 6.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in December 2018 up 6.17% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 23.74% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2018 down 8.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

Bhagwati Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2017.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 19.35 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.71% over the last 12 months.