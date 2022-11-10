Bhagwati Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore in September 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 236.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 141.25% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 238.95 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.25% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.