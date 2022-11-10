English
    Bhagwati Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore in September 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2022 up 236.86% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 141.25% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

    Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2021.

    Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 238.95 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.25% returns over the last 6 months and 39.09% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Autocast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0345.1634.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0345.1634.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0526.0218.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.23-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.263.113.06
    Depreciation0.690.680.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8811.9412.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.163.500.95
    Other Income0.010.000.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.173.500.99
    Interest0.270.390.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.903.110.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.903.110.78
    Tax0.900.810.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.002.300.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.002.300.59
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.938.002.06
    Diluted EPS6.938.002.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.938.002.06
    Diluted EPS6.938.002.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm