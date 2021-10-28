Bhagwati Auto Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore, up 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.59 crore in September 2021 up 25.76% from Rs. 27.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021 up 17.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2020.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 177.95 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.21% returns over the last 6 months and 74.46% over the last 12 months.