Bhagwati Auto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in September 2020 down 7.84% from Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020 down 57.15% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020 down 57.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2019.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.10 in September 2019.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 114.95 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)