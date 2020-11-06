172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bhagwati-auto-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-27-51-crore-down-7-84-y-o-y-6075011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:29 AM IST

Bhagwati Auto Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.51 crore in September 2020 down 7.84% from Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020 down 57.15% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2020 down 57.53% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2019.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.10 in September 2019.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 114.95 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)

Bhagwati Autocast
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations27.5112.1729.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations27.5112.1729.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.494.8912.23
Purchase of Traded Goods0.05--0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.230.341.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.252.543.20
Depreciation0.580.570.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.894.7710.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.49-0.931.96
Other Income0.030.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.52-0.931.98
Interest0.120.080.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.40-1.011.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.40-1.011.69
Tax-0.10-0.040.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.51-0.971.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.51-0.971.18
Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.75-3.364.10
Diluted EPS1.75-3.364.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.75-3.364.10
Diluted EPS1.75-3.364.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Bhagwati Auto #Bhagwati Autocast #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results

