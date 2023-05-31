English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhagwati Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.27 crore, up 55.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Autocast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.27 crore in March 2023 up 55.67% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 843.85% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2023 up 351.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

    Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 311.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.35% returns over the last 6 months and 94.81% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Autocast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.2729.4423.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.2729.4423.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9614.3212.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.18--0.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.750.58-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.922.952.53
    Depreciation0.690.690.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.858.997.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.421.920.30
    Other Income0.040.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.461.930.32
    Interest0.300.280.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.161.650.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.161.650.32
    Tax0.930.470.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.231.190.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.231.190.24
    Equity Share Capital2.882.882.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.754.120.82
    Diluted EPS7.754.120.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.754.120.82
    Diluted EPS7.754.120.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am