Bhagwati Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.27 crore, up 55.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.27 crore in March 2023 up 55.67% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 up 843.85% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2023 up 351.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 311.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.35% returns over the last 6 months and 94.81% over the last 12 months.