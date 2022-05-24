Bhagwati Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore, down 30.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.30 crore in March 2022 down 30.14% from Rs. 33.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 79.4% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022 down 60.68% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 150.00 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.84% returns over the last 6 months and 0.91% over the last 12 months.