Bhagwati Auto Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.35 crore in March 2021 up 40.39% from Rs. 23.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021 up 166.44% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021 up 61.38% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020.

Bhagwati Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2020.

Bhagwati Auto shares closed at 144.05 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.14% returns over the last 6 months